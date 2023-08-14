Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $365.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $339.34. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

