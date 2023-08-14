Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SWK opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

