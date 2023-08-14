Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $177.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

