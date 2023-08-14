Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,328 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,328 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of BioAtla worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCAB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Stock Down 1.5 %

BCAB stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

