Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after buying an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $1,262,880. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

