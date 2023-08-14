Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.