Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $73.79. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 422 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

