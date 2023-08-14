Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $73.79. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 422 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

