Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $73.79. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 422 shares traded.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.