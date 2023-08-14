Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.35

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 42513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.
