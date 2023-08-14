Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE FEDU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.