Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $26.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.09, but opened at $24.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 50,654 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

