FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading 3.7% Higher

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.89. 1,008,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,386,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,193 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth about $12,046,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.