FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $187.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

