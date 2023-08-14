Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone Purchases 15,000 Shares

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Arnone acquired 15,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 344,755 shares in the company, valued at $413,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 27,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,657. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

