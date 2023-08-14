Gala Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $587.28 million and approximately $44.94 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Gala
Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,318,402,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,335,219,605 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.
Buying and Selling Gala
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.
