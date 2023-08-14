GateToken Achieves Market Cap of $392.60 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $392.60 million and $789,024.53 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00013858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.48 or 1.00048154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002223 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,044,285 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,284.92962714 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.07997161 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $797,642.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.