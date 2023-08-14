GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Shares Down 5.4%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 44,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 220,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEN Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,315,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

