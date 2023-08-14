General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 456,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

