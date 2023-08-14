General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 141.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 687,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

