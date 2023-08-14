Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells $1,202,000.00 in Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 2,089,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.