Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 318,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $2.31 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

