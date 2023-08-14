Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,925 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 947,948 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $2,664,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,679,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $28,391.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,826.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $28,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,826.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,515 shares of company stock worth $218,405. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Trading Up 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

