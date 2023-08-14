Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 961 NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NC. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NC stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $262.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

