Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 6.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $482.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,036. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.68 and a 200-day moving average of $466.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

