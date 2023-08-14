Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 12,373 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of Wintrust Financial worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.