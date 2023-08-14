Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 38,872 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties comprises approximately 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 29,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 440,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.7% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 692,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 123,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 203.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 160,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,636. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

