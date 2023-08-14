Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 98,363 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 11.57% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 282,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 471,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 108,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.2 %

MPAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.40. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L acquired 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also

