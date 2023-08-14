Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

KROP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

