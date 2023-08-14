Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 36.5% in July

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 541,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.53. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,072. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

