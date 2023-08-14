Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 36.5% in July

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 541,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance
Shares of SNSR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.53. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,072. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
