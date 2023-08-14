Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 429,100 shares.The stock last traded at $58.85 and had previously closed at $60.73.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 987.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

