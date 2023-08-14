Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

