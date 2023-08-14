Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.