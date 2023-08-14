Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires 12,076 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources makes up 3.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Matador Resources worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. 47,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,093. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

