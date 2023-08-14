Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,587 shares during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric comprises 2.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

IE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 14,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,565. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,916.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

