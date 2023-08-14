Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Decreases Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Arch Resources comprises 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.40. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $3.97 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

