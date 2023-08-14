Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Orla Mining makes up 1.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Orla Mining worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336,111 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.49. 29,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

