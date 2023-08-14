Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after buying an additional 1,142,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after buying an additional 867,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 226,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

