Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,798,000.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 7,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.