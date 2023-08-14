Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDHG opened at $3.40 on Monday. Golden Heaven Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

