Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDHG opened at $3.40 on Monday. Golden Heaven Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.
About Golden Heaven Group
