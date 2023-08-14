Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Lowered by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.16. 110,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.