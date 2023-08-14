Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 91,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grab Stock Down 0.3 %

GRAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. 17,327,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,921,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

