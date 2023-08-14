Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$97.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.75.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$74.55. 26,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,256. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

