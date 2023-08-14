Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.76

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Great Eagle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.