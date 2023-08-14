Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Elm Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

