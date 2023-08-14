Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 1,369 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.