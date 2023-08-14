Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies
In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $167.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,417. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.59 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
