Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $167.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,417. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.59 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

