Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 316,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $106.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

