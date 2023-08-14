Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $429.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

