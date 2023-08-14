Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 120,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.75. 2,397,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,992,162. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.