Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.06. 94,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,849. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.