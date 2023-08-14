Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.06. 94,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,849. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

