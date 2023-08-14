Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 2,960 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 125.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.44. The company had a trading volume of 379,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,296. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.07.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

